Acronis and Hendrick Motorsports forge relationship through 2023

Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, has joined 12-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports to form a multi-year marketing and technology relationship that will run through June 2023.

In 2020, Acronis will be featured as a three-race primary partner of the No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE driven by Alex Bowman. The car will appear during the Aug. 22-23 Dover International Speedway doubleheader weekend and the Oct. 25 playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway.

As the Official Cyber Protection Partner of Hendrick Motorsports, Acronis will also become a major associate partner of the team’s full four-car stable. Its logo will appear on all Hendrick Motorsports race cars, uniforms and equipment beginning with the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Acronis’ founder and executive officer, Serguei Beloussov, believes strongly that the company’s technologies are a perfect fit for Hendrick Motorsports’ cyber protection needs.

“The risk associated with losing data grows heavier every day new data is created, and the COVID-19 pandemic introduces new problems such as managing and safeguarding remote workspaces,” he said. “Hendrick Motorsports is well aware of these risks, and we are certain that our partnership will help the team get even more #CyberFit, which will no doubt help them improve operational efficiency both on and off the track.”

Acronis leads the world in cyber protection by solving safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges. Hendrick Motorsports will utilize Acronis’ leading solutions to enhance its racing operations and overall technology capabilities, including cyber protection, security, backup, anti-ransomware and disaster recovery for all data, applications and systems. One such solution is Acronis Cyber Protect, which provides AI-powered anti-malware as well as fast and reliable backup and recovery from a single, easy-to-use management console.

“In today’s environment, cyber protection is a priority for every company,” said Marshall Carlson, president of Hendrick Motorsports. “We are a technology operation in many ways, so the chance to partner with an industry leader like Acronis is a great fit. Our team looks forward to collaborating with them to promote their tremendous products and services, as well as utilizing those same offerings in our own business, which is winning NASCAR races.”

Bowman, 27, is enjoying another playoff season in the NASCAR Cup Series. The Tucson, Arizona, native secured his third consecutive post-season berth with his March 1 victory at Auto Club Speedway. He is currently projected in the eighth position in playoff points and has posted a personal best in laps led through 22 of 36 races in 2020.

“I’m looking forward to representing Acronis,” Bowman said. “We’ve had a strong season so far, and Dover and Texas are very good tracks for us. We will do everything we can to keep the No. 88 Chevy up front and welcome Acronis to the Hendrick Motorsports family in the right way.”

Acronis has a powerful presence in professional sports, including team partnerships in the NFL, English Premier League, Major League Baseball and across a wide variety of auto racing series such as NASCAR, Formula 1, Formula E and IndyCar.

Hendrick Motorsports PR