NASCAR and BetMGM Announce Multi-year Sports Betting Partnership

NASCAR and BetMGM, a market-leading sports betting and iGaming platform, today announced a multi-year sports betting partnership. As an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR, BetMGM will collaborate with NASCAR to create and promote engaging sports betting experiences, including introducing in-race betting options, for racing fans across the United States.

“Partnering with a best-in-class operator like BetMGM positions NASCAR to build on the positive energy and momentum we’re seeing around gaming and in particular the live in-race experience,” said Scott Warfield, NASCAR Managing Director, Gaming. “We’re excited to have such an iconic brand on board to expand our offerings and deepen our engagement with the most passionate fans in sports.”

As an Authorized Gaming Operator, BetMGM will have rights to NASCAR marks and will promote NASCAR offerings on BetMGM’s mobile app, BetMGM.com, BetMGM’s social media channels, and in BetMGM’s retail sports books. BetMGM is currently licensed for sports betting in seven states and has plans to be in 11 states by the end of 2020. BetMGM and NASCAR will introduce cross-promotional opportunities that may include promotion of BetMGM on NASCAR’s digital platforms, NASCAR.com, the NASCAR Mobile app, and social media channels.

Matt Prevost, BetMGM’s Chief Marketing Officer said, “We’re excited to work with the NASCAR team to build immersive sports betting experiences that 21st-century racing fans crave. BetMGM’s unparalleled betting technology combined with NASCAR’s iconic races will create a superior betting experience for racing fans all over the United States.”

BetMGM will expand the portfolio of bet types offered on its mobile app throughout the NASCAR season, including pre-race and in-play bets. Bet types currently being explored include top-finishing drivers, driver matchups, stage winners and bets tied to the number of the winning car (over/under), among others. Beginning in 2021, BetMGM will offer live, in-play betting through a partnership with Genius Sports and its sports betting division, Betgenius, as the sport continues to strengthen its position around in-play sports betting. NASCAR and BetMGM are also working together to develop a free-to-play NASCAR game.

In celebration of the partnership, BetMGM is offering a special promotion for NASCAR bets placed on the BetMGM app leading up to Sunday’s historic NASCAR Cup Series™ debut of The DAYTONA Road Course at Daytona International Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBC). The promotion is available for eligible customers on the BetMGM app in New Jersey, West Virginia, Indiana and Colorado. Eligible customers will get a $10 NASCAR Free Bet when they place any wager of $10 or more on the Go Bowling 235 at The DAYTONA Road Course.

NASCAR has experienced across-the-board growth in its sports betting handle thanks in part to the popularity of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series as well as the sport's successful return to racing in May. BetMGM has seen NASCAR turnover grow by nearly 1,300% in just the first seven months of the year. Last year, NASCAR became the first sports league to join the National Center for Responsible Gaming.

NASCAR PR