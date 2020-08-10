Dillon and GEICO team remain strong with 18th place finish at Michigan

Few backdrops match that of the beautiful Irish Hills of Michigan, providing the perfect setting for Germain Racing to continue building momentum as the NASCAR Cup Series season marches on. Ty Dillon and the GEICO team arrived at Michigan International Speedway over the weekend with eight top-20 finishes under their belts and looked to add to that statistic. They would finish the weekend in solid fashion and depart the track having attained the desired result of yet another strong outing.

When Saturday's FireKeepers Casino 400 went green for part one of the Michigan doubleheader, Dillon rolled off of the starting grid from the 34th position (random draw). He remained there only momentarily, as the GEICO driver promptly gathered up 11-positions on the opening lap, moving the No. 13 GEICO Camaro ZL1 1LE into the top-25. Dillon was solid throughout the 156-lap event and scored a 23rd place finish when the race came to an end on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, Dillon and the GEICO Camaro started the Consumers Energy 400 from the 23rd position and were well-armed with notes from the previous day's race. He quickly broke int

o the top-20 on the opening lap and continued his trek forward. Dillon was battling a tight handling condition, but the Germain Racing crew made helpful adjustments during pit stops, which helped the GEICO driver gain speed and start recording faster lap times. Dillon continued to gain speed as the race wore on and even turned his fastest lap of the day with just five laps remaining of a scheduled 156.

When the checkered flag halted the field after 312-miles of racing, Dillon posted another strong result when he hustled the No. 13 GEICO Camaro across the finish line in the 18th position. His effort accounts for Germain Racing's ninth top-20 finish of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.

"My GEICO-Germain Racing guys did a good job this weekend. We made adjustments from yesterday to today and it definitely improved the handling," Dillon said after the race. "At the end there, it took our Camaro ZL1 1LE about three laps to come in and then it started rolling. We ran our fastest lap of the race in the final 10 laps, so I think if we had a few more, we would have finished even better. I'm happy to leave with a top-20 finish though. I'm looking forward to the Daytona Road Course next week."

Daytona International Speedway will now host Dillon and his Cup Series counterparts on their famed road course, which travels through the infield of the historic speedway. The 'GEICO For Your Boat' livery will appear on the Germain Racing entry at the World Center of Racing.

Ty Dillon and the No. 13 GEICO For Your Boat Camaro ZL1 1LE will hit the road course at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, August 16th, for the Go Bowling 235. The race will be televised live on NBC beginning at 3 PM (ET). The Motor Racing Network (MRN) will carry the live radio broadcast, along with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.