Motorsports madness - 104th Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR races at Daytona headline next three weekends across NBC Sports

The next three weekends across NBC Sports will be “Motorsports Madness” for racing fans throughout the United States with iconic events at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Daytona International Speedway, headlined by the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, August 23, with coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.

In addition, the NASCAR Cup Series makes a pair of visits to Daytona on NBC, with the first-ever event on the Daytona Road Course on Sunday, August 16, at 3 p.m. ET, followed by the final race of the 2020 regular season on the superspeedway in primetime on Saturday, August 29, at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.

In total, NBC Sports will present more than 100 hours of motorsports coverage spanning NASCAR, INDYCAR, IMSA, MotoGP and Pro Motocross across NBC, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold through the end of August, including nearly 50 hours of live INDYCAR coverage from Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Coverage from Indianapolis begins Wednesday, August 12, with three consecutive days of six-plus hours of live Indy 500 practice on NBC Sports Gold.

AUGUST 15-16

The weekend of August 15-16 is headlined by the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series race at the Daytona Road Course on Sunday, August 16, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. Indianapolis 500 qualifying will air on NBC on Saturday, August 15, at 3 p.m. ET, and Sunday, at 1 p.m. ET, leading into NASCAR from Daytona. Sunday’s motorsports coverage on NBC begins at noon ET with the first race of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season, the Loretta Lynn National, and live MotoGP coverage from Austria airs Sunday at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

AUGUST 22-23

NBC Sports presents the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, August 23, with pre-race coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET on NBC. The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series will run doubleheaders at Dover International Speedway on NBCSN, with the Cup Series races airing on Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. ET. The weekend’s coverage on NBCSN will also include the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Washougal (Saturday night at 12:30 a.m. ET), the MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix (Sunday at 7:30 a.m. ET), and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from VIR (Sunday at 10 a.m. ET).

AUGUST 29-30

The NASCAR Cup Series regular season will wrap up under the lights at Daytona on Saturday, August 29, in primetime on NBC, as drivers have one final chance to make the Playoffs. The NTT INDYCAR Series runs a doubleheader from World Wide Technology Raceway outside of St. Louis on Saturday and Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Following is NBC Sports’ full slate of motorsports coverage across the next three weeks:

DATE COVERAGE TIME (ET) NETWORK Wed., August 12 Indianapolis 500 Practice 11 a.m. NBC Sports Gold Thur., August 13 Indianapolis 500 Practice 11 a.m. NBC Sports Gold Fri., August 14 Indianapolis 500 Practice 11 a.m. NBC Sports Gold Sat., August 15 Indianapolis 500 Practice 8:30 a.m. NBC Sports Gold Indianapolis 500 Qualifying 11 a.m. NBC Sports Gold Indianapolis 500 Qualifying 3 p.m. NBC NASCAR Xfinity Series – Daytona Road Course 3 p.m. NBCSN Sun., August 16 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross – Loretta Lynn’s National 12 a.m. NBCSN MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix 7:30 a.m. NBCSN Indianapolis 500 Practice (Fast 9) 11 a.m. NBC Sports Gold Lucas Oil Pro Motocross – Loretta Lynn’s National 12 p.m. NBC Indianapolis 500 Qualifying (Fast 9) 1 p.m. NBC NASCAR Cup Series – Daytona Road Course 3 p.m. NBC Indianapolis 500 Practice 3:30 p.m. NBCSN/Gold Fri., August 21 Indianapolis 500 Final Practice 11 a.m. NBCSN/Gold Sat., August 22 NASCAR Xfinity Series – Dover 12:30 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Cup Series – Dover 4 p.m. NBCSN Sun., August 23 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross – Washougal National 12:30 a.m. NBCSN MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix 7:30 a.m. NBCSN IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – VIR 10 a.m. NBCSN NASCAR Xfinity Series – Dover 1 p.m. NBCSN Indianapolis 500 Pre-Race 1 p.m. NBC The 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 2:30 p.m. NBC NASCAR Cup Series – Dover 4 p.m. NBCSN Fri., August 28 NASCAR Xfinity Series – Daytona 7:30 p.m. NBCSN Sat., August 29 NTT INDYCAR Series – Gateway Race 1 3:30 p.m. NBCSN Lucas Oil Pro Motocross – Ironman National 7 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Cup Series – Daytona 7 p.m. NBC Sun., August 30 NTT INDYCAR Series – Gateway Race 2 3:30 p.m. NBCSN WorldSBK – Aragon 6 p.m. NBCSN

NBC Sports PR