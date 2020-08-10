Christopher Bell Will Return To JGR To Drive No. 20 Toyota Camry In 2021

Joe Gibbs Racing announces today that Christopher Bell will return to the organization to drive the No. 20 Toyota Camry in 2021.

Bell is currently completing his rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series with Leavine Family Racing (LFR) where he has earned one top five and five top-10 finishes thus far this year.

“I’m so appreciative of the opportunity I have this year with LFR and I want to finish this season strong for Bob (Leavine) and everyone there,” said Bell. “At the same time, I’m extremely excited to return to Joe Gibbs Racing starting in 2021. It’s an organization I’m very comfortable with and have had a lot of success with.”

Prior to joining LFR, Bell spent two seasons in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season for JGR, where he claimed 15 victories including a rookie-record seven wins in 2018. In 2019, Bell earned eight wins, led over 2,000 laps, earned six pole awards, 20 top-five finishes and 21 top-10 finishes.

“We are excited to bring Christopher into our Cup Series program starting in 2021,” said Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing. “He obviously had tremendous success in the Xfinity Series with us and we look forward to his return to JGR.”

Bell is a native of Norman, Oklahoma, and started his racing career competing on local dirt tracks before moving on to compete in USAC Racing’s National Midget Series. Bell then joined TRD’s driver development program and won the 2013 title.

He entered NASCAR in the truck series in 2015 and captured the Truck Series Championship two years later in 2017. He is also the proud owner of three-consecutive Chili Bowl titles (2017, 2018, 2019) while driving a TRD-powered Midget for Keith Kunz Motorsports.

JGR PR