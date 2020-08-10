Michael McDowell Post-Race Report: Michigan 2

“It was just an overall difficult weekend for our No. 34 team at Michigan. We didn't unload how we had hoped in race one and then got collected in a late-race incident that forced us to a backup car for today. My guys fought hard on pit road all weekend to try and get our race cars better, and I felt like we were continuously making improvements, but we just ran out of time at the end of the race. I'm extremely thankful to have had the support of Love's Travel Stops and Martin Transportation Systems this weekend and look forward to having them both back on the car soon. We'll debrief this week at the shop and then get ready to head to Daytona on Sunday."