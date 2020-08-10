John Hunter Nemechek Post-Race Report: Michigan 2

“

We struggled today in our No. 38 Mystik Lubricants Ford Mustang. We were tight at the start and dragged a lot, particularly when I would get within a few car lengths of another car. We made adjustments throughout the day, and the last one definitely helped us get more speed at the end, but we came home P23. My crew did a great job of sticking with it to the end and never giving up. Huge thanks to our partners at Mystik Lubricants for coming on board this weekend. We’ll have another chance to get them a good result at Bristol next month

."