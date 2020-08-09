Consumers Energy 400 results from Michigan International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Sunday, Aug 09 65
Consumers Energy 400 results from Michigan International Speedway

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« NCS: Kevin Harvick wins FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan Buescher Settles for 20th-Place Finish at Michigan »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top