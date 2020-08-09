Kevin Harvick won Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway in overtime. Harvick beat Keselwoski in overtime to win the first of two Cup races at Michigan this weekend.

“The restarts were obviously a handful but our Busch Light Apple Ford Mustang was really fast today and we held on for the long run and would really go on the short run and did everything we needed it to do,” Harvick told NBCSN post-race.

Driver No. 4 led the remaining 14 laps and took the lead with 8 laps to go in the race after nearly making contact with Kyle Busch, who got loose and sent him up the turn 4 wall.

“I didn’t know if I hit him or not but I saw the video and didn’t touch him,” Harvick told NBCSN. “i must have packed a bunch of air on his left rear. I knew I needed to be right there. You have to take the chance when you have it and I needed that side draft down the front straightaway. I got within like an inch and it looked like on the video I didn’t know if I had just barley touched him but in the video I definitely didn’t touch him.”

Rounding out the top five were Brad Keselowski in second, Martin Truex Jr. in third, Ryan Blaney in fourth and Kyle Busch in fifth.

The late race restart was set up by a wreck involving Austin Dillion, Michael McDowell and Ryan Newman.

Rounding out the top ten were Denny Hamlin in sixth, Chase Elliott in seventh, Joey Logano in eighth, Bubba Wallace in ninth and Kurt Busch in tenth.

Bubba Wallace, who finished ninth earned his fourth top-10 this season, his most ever in a single season.

Stage 1 Winner: Kevin Harvick

Stage 2 Winner: Kevin Harvick

Race Winner: Kevin Harvick