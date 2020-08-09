RCR Post Race Report - Firekeepers Casino 400

Sunday, Aug 09
RCR Post Race Report - Firekeepers Casino 400 NK Photography Photo
Top-10 Finish for Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Dow MobilityScience Chevrolet Team Slowed by On-Track Incident
 

31st
 
 
18th
 
18th
"Well, not the result we were hoping for today at Michigan International Speedway, but the good news is we have another shot at it tomorrow afternoon. We started off too free but once Justin Alexander and the team were able to tighten up the No. 3 Dow MobilityScience Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 we were really good. At the end of the race, we were loose, sliding around four-wide when another car ran us over from behind. It ruined our top-10 finish. We'll pull the backup out and go get them tomorrow."
-Austin Dillon 

Tyler Reddick and No. 8 Chevrolet Accessories Team Earn Top-20 Finish at Michigan International Speedway Despite On-Track Issues
 

18th
 
 
 14th
   16th
"We had speed in our No. 8 Chevrolet Accessories Camaro today at Michigan International Speedway, but we just seemed to get caught up in other people's messes all day. I was able to move up into the top 10 early in the race, but the No. 19 made contact with us when he had a tire go down, which gave our Chevrolet some left rear damage. It felt like we had a tire going down shortly after that, so we were forced to pit under green for fresh left-side tires. We had to fight hard to get our lap back and did, but then our right-rear tire went down and we had to pit to repair that under green as well. Somewhat luckily for us, that tire issue happened close to the end of Stage 2, so we were able to get our lap back with the wave around, stay mostly on sequence with the leaders and really get back in the game. We were making some progress after that and were inside the top 20 when we got some additional right front damage from another on-track incident, so we had to hit pit road one more time for slight repairs. Luckily, we didn't lose a lap.  We avoided a couple late-race accidents to pick up a few more spots but didn't quite get to where we wanted to be today. Good news is that we get another shot at it with our No. 8 Chevrolet Accessories Camaro tomorrow."
-Tyler Reddick
 

RCR PR

