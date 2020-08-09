Almirola Finishes 16th at Michigan

Almirola Finishes 16th at Michigan NK Photography Photo

Race Winner: Kevin Harvick of Stewart-Haas Racing (Ford)

Stage 1 Winner: Kevin Harvick of Stewart-Haas Racing (Ford)

Stage 2 Winner: Kevin Harvick of Stewart-Haas Racing (Ford)

 

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-40):

●  Aric Almirola started fourth and finished 20th.

●  The No. 10 Smithfield Ford driver pitted under the competition caution on lap 17. 

●  He battled handling issues after restarting 16th.

●  Almirola pitted at the end of the stage for four tires, fuel, and chassis and air pressure adjustments.

 

Stage 2 Recap (Laps 41-85):

●  Almirola started 15th and finished 20th.

●  He continued to battle difficult handling conditions throughout Stage 2. 

●  The No. 10 team pitted at the conclusion of the stage for four tires, fuel, and air pressure and chassis adjustments.

 

Final Stage Recap (Laps 86-161):

●  Almirola started 20th and finished 16th.

●  The No. 10 Smithfield Ford team pitted multiple times for adjustments to improve the balance of the No. 10 car. 

●  He opted not to pit on lap 131.

●  Almirola endured damage and had to pit under caution on lap 144.

●  On the final restart in overtime, Almirola raced from 17th to 16th and held the No. 10 Ford Mustang inside the top-20.

 

Aric Almirola, driver of the No. 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“That wasn’t the day we hoped for, but we learned a lot about the way we set up our cars as a team. Proud of Stewart-Haas Racing and congrats to Kevin (Harvick) for bringing home the win. We’re going to take a big swing at it tomorrow and hope to build on that.”

 

Notes:

●  Almirola’s 16th-place finish brought an end to his top-10-streak, which began June 14 at Homestead-Miami Speedway and ended with a seventh-place finish Aug. 2 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. It is the longest top-10 streak of his career. His previous best streak was a run of six consecutive top-10s in 2019 that began with the second race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and lasted through the series’ seventh race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

●  Kevin Harvick’s margin of victory over second-place Brad Keselowski was .284 of a second.

●  There were nine caution periods for a total of 43 laps.

●  Thirty-two of the 39 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

●  Harvick remains the championship leader after the FireKeepers Casino 400 with a 94-point advantage over second-place Keselowski.

 

Next Up: 

The second event of the NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader at Michigan is the Consumers Energy 400 on Sunday. The race starts at 4:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBCSN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

 

Speedway Digest Staff

