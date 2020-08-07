All-Electric Mustang Mach-E 1400 to Star in this Weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series Broadcast

NASCAR Cup Series Champion Joey Logano this week had a chance to feel the raw electric power of the one-of-a-kind Mustang Mach-E 1400 prototype along with Ford's famed drift star Vaughn Gittin Jr. at Ford’s Romeo Proving Grounds in Michigan.

Logano and Gittin were on-track to make a short film to showcase the Mustang Mach-E 1400 – developed in collaboration with Gittin’s RTR Vehicles – that will appear for the first time Saturday and Sunday during NBC's televised coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series races at Michigan International Speedway.

Projecting 1,400 peak horsepower and with seven motors, Logano experienced firsthand what a Ford Performance/RTR electric vehicle can do.

“It was so cool to get a chance to drive the Mustang Mach-E 1400,” Logano said. “With all-wheel drive it just launches at the start and you have so much power it’s crazy. The Ford Performance guys with Vaughn and his team have built something special.”

Ford Performance PR