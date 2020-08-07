Joe Gibbs Racing and Erik Jones to Part Ways Upon Conclusion of 2020 NASCAR Season

Joe Gibbs Racing and Erik Jones jointly announced today the end of their partnership upon the conclusion of the 2020 NASCAR season.

“We appreciate all Erik has done for Joe Gibbs Racing over the past several years,” said Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing. “He joined us as a teenager and has accomplished so much in his time here and we remain focused on the remainder of this season and earning him a spot in the playoffs.”

During his time at JGR, Jones has accomplished many milestones in his career. Following his championship season in the Truck Series in 2015, Jones moved full-time to the Xfinity Series winning Rookie of the Year honors and making a run at the 2016 Series championship. With the 2017 Cup Series Rookie of the Year title added to his accomplishments, Jones moved to the No. 20 Camry in 2018 winning his first-career Cup Series race and making his first appearance in the Cup Series Playoffs. Jones added the coveted Southern 500 to his resume in 2019 and secured his place in the 2019 Playoffs. Jones started the 2020 season strong winning the Busch Clash.

“I greatly appreciate the opportunity that JGR provided me with over the last four years and I wish the team nothing but success and good fortune,” said Jones. “JGR gave me a solid foundation from which to go out and compete at the highest level and I look forward to building on that in the years to come.”

JGR PR