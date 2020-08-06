Wood Bros Scheme Recognizes Auto Technicians

Wood Brothers Racing and driver Matt DiBenedetto will say “thank you” to Ford’s auto technicians with a special paint scheme for the NASCAR Cup double-header this weekend at Michigan International Raceway.

Auto technicians have been more important than ever to Ford and Ford Service Engineering Operations (Ford SEO), who designed the scheme to recognize the efforts its technicians have put forth during this unprecedented time.

“Our auto technicians are the backbone of our service sector and they are doing a fantastic job in this ever-changing landscape of COVID-19,” said Jasmine Pendleton, Ford Customer Service Division Marketing Manager. “Technicians keep our Ford vehicles on the road, and we want to show we appreciate their efforts.”

It’s an important message as even in the face of unprecedented demand, there is a deficit in the number of people seeking jobs in the auto technician field.

“Auto technicians are more important than ever,” said Elizabeth Tarquinto, Technical Support Operations, Sales and Marketing Manager. “With so many people out of work, it’s the perfect time to let job seekers know that there are good jobs available now at Ford & Lincoln dealerships and Quick Lanes. To those looking for a career, we tell them we can meet you where you are. We have training programs for all skill levels.”

Those interested in starting a new career in this field can go to NewFordTech.com, where Ford will help guide visitors find a starting point that matches their needs. Adults looking to pursue this as a new career path are urged to contact their local Ford or Lincoln dealership to learn about current openings.

High school students interested in becoming Ford, Lincoln or Quick Lane automotive technicians have opportunities to continue their education at over 75 post-secondary training locations throughout the country, including the Ford Automotive Student Service Educational Training (ASSET) program and Ford Accelerated Credentials Training (FACT) program.

Information on the comprehensive programs Ford offers can be found at NewFordTech.com.

DiBenedetto, the Wood Brothers and the No. 21 NewFordTech.com Ford Mustang team compete in the FireKeepers Casino 400 at 4 p.m. ET Saturday and the Consumers Energy 400 at 4:30 p.m. ET Sunday. Both air on NBCSN.

