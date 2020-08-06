NASCAR Announces Final Installment of 2020 Schedule

NASCAR Announces Final Installment of 2020 Schedule

NASCAR today announced the final installment of events in the revised 2020 schedule, including the full Playoffs schedule for all three national series.

In the NASCAR Cup Series, all 10 playoff venues and dates will remain intact from the original 2020 schedule, with the postseason kicking off at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, Sept. 6 (NBCSN, 6 p.m. ET) and culminating with the crowning of a champion for the first time at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 8 (NBC, 3 p.m. ET).

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, one new venue, Talladega Superspeedway, has been added as the second race in the opening round of the playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 3 (NBCSN, 4:30 p.m. ET) while Bristol Motor Speedway moves to the regular season finale on Friday, Sept. 18 (NBCSN, 7 p.m. ET). The Playoffs will now begin at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 26 (NBCSN, 7:30 p.m. ET).

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will visit two new venues during the series’ playoff run – Kansas Speedway on Friday, Oct. 16 (FS1, 7 p.m. ET) and Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 25 (FS1, Noon ET), which is the new date for the race from Texas that was postponed on Friday, March 27. Bristol Motor Speedway will now serve as the Playoffs opener for the Gander Trucks on Thursday, Sept. 17 (FS1, 7:30 p.m. ET). Finally, the Gander Trucks will visit Richmond Raceway on Thursday, Sept. 10 (FS1, 8 p.m. ET) for the regular season finale – fulfilling the race that was originally scheduled for Saturday, Apr. 18.

NASCAR’s modified event procedures and protocols were designed in accordance with public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials. NASCAR will determine if fans are allowed entrance to NASCAR events on a market-by-market basis, in accordance with local and state guidelines.

The final installment of the 2020 schedule is as follows (Note: Playoff opening races are in bold type.):

 

DATE

TRACK

SERIES

DISTANCE

NET

START (ET)

Sat, Sept. 5

Darlington

Xfinity

200 mi

NBC

     12:30 PM

Sun, Sept. 6

*Darlington

Gander Trucks

200 mi

FS1

     2:00 PM

Sun, Sept. 6

Darlington

Cup

501 mi

NBCSN

     6:00 PM

Thu, Sept. 10

Richmond

Gander Trucks

187 mi

FS1

     8:00 PM

Fri, Sept. 11

Richmond

Xfinity

187 mi

NBCSN

     7:00 PM

Sat Sept. 12

*Richmond

Xfinity

187 mi

NBCSN

     2:30 PM

Sat, Sept 12

Richmond

Cup

300 mi

NBCSN

     7:30 PM

Thu, Sept. 17

Bristol

Gander Trucks

107 mi

FS1

     7:30 PM

Thu, Sept. 17

Bristol

ARCA Menards

107 mi

FS1

     9:30 PM

Fri, Sept. 18

Bristol

Xfinity

160 mi

NBCSN

     7:00 PM

Sat, Sept. 19

Bristol

Cup

266 mi

NBCSN

     7:30 PM

Fri, Sept. 25

Las Vegas

Gander Trucks

201 mi

FS1

     9:00 PM

Sat, Sept. 26

Las Vegas

Xfinity

300 mi

NBCSN

     7:30 PM

Sun, Sept. 27

Las Vegas

Cup

400 mi

NBCSN

     7:00 PM

Sat, Oct. 3

Talladega

Gander Trucks

250 mi

FS1

     1:00 PM

Sat. Oct. 3

*Talladega

Xfinity

300 mi

NBCSN

     4:30 PM  

Sun, Oct. 4

Talladega

Cup

500 mi

NBC

     2:00 PM

Sat, Oct. 10

Charlotte Roval

Xfinity

155 mi

NBC

     3:30 PM

Sun, Oct. 11

Charlotte Roval

Cup

253 mi

NBC

     2:30 PM

Fri, Oct. 16

*Kansas

Gander Trucks

200 mi

FS1

     7:00 PM

Fri, Oct. 16

Kansas

ARCA Menards

150 mi

FS2

     10:00 PM

Sat, Oct. 17

Kansas

Xfinity

300 mi

NBCSN

     3:00 PM

Sun, Oct. 18

Kansas

Cup

400 mi

NBC

     2:30 PM

Sat. Oct. 24

Texas

Xfinity

300 mi

NBCSN

     4:30 PM

Sun, Oct. 25

Texas

Gander Trucks

220 mi

FS1

     Noon

Sun, Oct. 25

Texas

Cup

501 mi

NBCSN

     3:30 PM

Fri, Oct. 30

Martinsville

Gander Trucks

105 mi

FS1

     8:00 PM

Sat, Oct. 31

Martinsville

Xfinity

131 mi

NBC

     4:30 PM

Sun, Nov. 1

Martinsville

Cup

263 mi

NBC

     2:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 6

Phoenix

Gander Trucks

150 mi

FS1

     8:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 7

Phoenix

ARCA Menards West

100 mi

Trackpass

     2:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 7

Phoenix

Xfinity

200 mi

NBCSN

     5:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 8

Phoenix

Cup

312 mi

NBC

     3:00 PM

The NASCAR Cup Series continues with a pair of races this weekend, Saturday, Aug. 8 and Sunday, Aug. 9, at Michigan International Speedway. Saturday’s race will air live at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio while Sunday’s tilt will start at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

*The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races at Darlington (Sept. 6) and Kansas (Oct. 16) have been realigned from Canadian Tire Motorsports Park and Eldora Speedway, respectively. The NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Richmond (Sept. 12) and Talladega (Oct. 3) have been realigned from Michigan and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, respectively.

Schedule times, dates and locations are subject to change.

NASCAR PR

