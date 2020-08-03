Late Race Charge Earns McDowell and CP Compressors Top-20 Finish at New Hampshire

“It was certainly a tough day for our No. 34 team today at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

We didn't fire off exactly how we had hoped, but

we consistently made good improvements to the car and ended up with a Top-20 finish after running around the 25th position for a majority of the race. I can't thank Drew and my guys on pit road enough for all of their hard work to improve our car all race long. A big thank you to Chicago Pneumatic Compressors for joining our No. 34 team today for their first race in the NASCAR Cup Series. I'm looking forward to having them back on board with us in a few weeks for the road course race at Daytona."