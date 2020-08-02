RCR Post Race Report - Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Freightliner Chevrolet Team Excel on the Long Run at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
 

13th
 
 
23rd
 
16th
"We had a fast Freighliner Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and I'm proud of Justin Alexander and everyone at RCR and ECR for giving us everything we needed today. The only thing we were missing was track position. We had to start at the rear of the field but did a good job of working our way into the top 15 or so in Stage 1. In Stage 2 we took right-side tires during a pit stop, which positioned us in the lead for a restart with just a few laps remaining in the Stage. I just couldn't get going on two tires and ended up losing the lead, but we were still able to maintain enough track position to earn some Stage points. We pitted for fuel-only during a caution in Stage 3 that put us in a great position at the end of the race to go for it while a lot of other teams were in fuel conservation mode. It was amazing how fast the Freightliner Chevrolet was during that long green flag run at the end. We just needed about 20 more laps at the end to be in contention. Overall, it was a solid day for this Freightliner team."
 
-Austin Dillon 

Tyler Reddick and No. 8 Feeding America Team Show Speed En Route to Top-10 Finish at the Magic Mile
 

10th
 
 
 13th
   15th
"New Hampshire Motor Speedway is one of the most challenging tracks on the circuit for me, so to come out of here with a top-10 finish feels great. We had a great starting spot with our No. 8 Feeding America Chevrolet but didn't have the handling to keep the track position in the preferred line. Our car was very tight for most of the day, which made it really hard to roll the center of the corners like I wanted to, so we had our hands full for the start of the race. We had some great speed though, we just had to adjust on our Chevrolet a little bit to get the handling to match it. Towards the start of Stage 3, the handling loosened up enough for me to really start rolling through the turns on the bottom and pick up some positions. With the final caution coming out when it did, we had to focus on saving fuel for a long time in the final stage, but we managed it well enough to not only make it to the end, but also fight our way into a top-10 finish. This team never gives up and we're fighting for every spot we can as we approach the cut-off to make the Playoffs. It's a roller coaster of a race each week, and getting more intense every week, but we're keeping after it. Overall, it was a good day for us at New Hampshire in the Feeding America Chevy. It was also great to be able to represent them on the track and all the good work they're doing to help our country."
-Tyler Reddick

RCR PR

