KCMG Returns to Richard Childress Racing with Multi-Series, Multi-Driver Lineup in 2020

Richard Childress Racing announced today that KC Motorgroup Ltd. (KCMG) is returning for a fourth consecutive year of partnership following a successful 2019 campaign. The international brand joins RCR with a multi-driver, multi-series lineup, beginning with the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Daytona International Speedway road course. Earl Bamber will make his career-first NASCAR Xfinity Series start in the No. 21 KCMG Chevrolet on Saturday, August 15 at 3 p.m. ET live on NBC Sports Network. KCMG will also make its NASCAR Cup Series debut on the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE piloted by Tyler Reddick later this season.

"KCMG is a global brand that has used their partnership with RCR to create business opportunities in the United States and abroad in the auto racing industry, so we are pleased to continue to grow and develop our relationship together," said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. "It's extremely special for KCMG to be aligned with Earl Bamber and Tyler Reddick this year. These two up-and-coming drivers have shown talent and promise. I've been watching Earl for a number of years, and I'm pleased to have him join RCR's strong NASCAR Xfinity Series program."

Bamber, a native of Wanganui, New Zealand, has competed at the Daytona International Speedway road course seven times, earning four podium finishes in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Series. Bamber is also a two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans Champion (2017 & 2015).

"I've dreamed about competing in NASCAR my entire life, so I am so thankful to Richard Childress, KCMG and everyone who has played a role in creating this opportunity for me," said Bamber. "I know that RCR has a storied history of cultivating talent and will give me all of the tools I need to succeed. I'm looking forward to the race."

KCMG celebrated their first NASCAR win last year when Tyler Reddick drove to victory lane at Michigan International Speedway en route to his second consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship.

"Richard Childress Racing is a first-class operation that has provided a valuable channel for expanding our presence in the United States, particularly as it relates to stock car racing applications," said Founder of KC Motorgroup, Dr. Paul Ip. "KC Motorgroup has experienced success on a global level, and we're proud to continue our winning tradition with Richard Childress Racing and Tyler Reddick, as well as looking forward to working with Earl Bamber this season."

For additional information on today's announcement, and all that's happening at RCR, please visit rcrracing.com.

RCR PR