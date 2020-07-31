Go Bowling and Stewart-Haas Racing Gear Up for NASCAR Races at Daytona and Richmond

Go Bowling, the consumer-facing brand of the bowling industry, is utilizing its longstanding partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) to promote its Go Bowling America league program to consumers across the United States during the Go Bowling 235 NASCAR Cup Series race Aug. 16 on the road course at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and the Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race Sept. 11 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

Go Bowling will leverage SHR’s presence in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series by being the primary sponsor of driver Aric Almirola and the No. 10 Ford Mustang at Daytona before adorning the No. 98 Ford Mustang of Chase Briscoe four weeks later at Richmond.

The Go Bowling America league program focuses on bringing families, young adults and kids alike back to the lanes in a healthy and safe fashion, as centers around the country have implemented strict measures to ensure the wellness of its employees and customers who come to bowl. Go Bowling, in conjunction with its industry partners, has introduced detailed safety protocols to the thousands of U.S. bowling centers that include social distancing recommendations, use of PPE where required, and guidelines for sanitizing balls and shoes, as well as other equipment in the facility. Additionally, the Go Bowling America league program provides every bowler who joins at a participating bowling center with their very own, brand-new bowling ball to minimize shared contact.

“Our partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing has proven to be very effective at reinforcing the bowling brand among consumers, many of whom are also fans of NASCAR,” said John Harbuck, president of Strike Ten Entertainment, the marketing arm of the bowling industry. “Specifically amid this COVID-19 era, we’re highlighting the cleanliness of our bowling facilities and the safety protocols we have in place to ensure customers are able to stay healthy and safe while enjoying themselves in a fun and welcoming environment.”

Almirola is a two-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series and is enjoying a career year, currently punctuated by a streak of eight straight top-10 finishes. Briscoe has already locked himself into the NASCAR Playoffs thanks to a series-best five wins.

“Bowling and racing line up well together,” said Almirola, who has represented Go Bowling since 2013. “It’s a great team-building sport that we’ve used at Stewart-Haas Racing, but it’s also something you can do with your family and friends, regardless of age or experience. Bowling has always been the crowd pleaser in the Almirola household.”

“When you’re pouring all your time, effort and money into racing, bowling has always been a nice, affordable way to sort of get away and hit the reset button,” Briscoe added. “If our race got rained out, we’d head to the local bowling alley and have some fun. That’s where we hung out with all our racing buddies when I was coming up through sprint cars, and it’s still where we go now that I’m in NASCAR. I’m always up for hitting the lanes and knocking down some pins.”

SHR PR