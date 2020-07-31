NBC Sports presents live NASCAR Cup Series racing from New Hampshire Sunday at 3 P.M. ET on NBCSN

The 2020 NASCAR season rolls into New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the Cup Series’ Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, headlining NBC Sports’ motorsports coverage this week. Sunday pre-race coverage on NBCSN begins with NASCAR America at 2 p.m. ET, followed by Countdown to Green and live coverage from New Hampshire.

Kevin Harvick, who will go for his third consecutive win at the “Magic Mile,” currently sits atop the Cup Series points standings with 4 wins and 763 points. Brad Keselowski (2 wins, 666 points), Ryan Blaney (1 win, 663 points), Denny Hamlin (series-best 5 wins, 634 points), and Chase Elliott (1 win, 630 points) round out the top 5.

NASCAR CUP SERIES RACING FROM NEW HAMPSHIRE MOTOR SPEEDWAY – COVERAGE BEGINS SUNDAY AT 2 P.M. ET

Pre-race coverage on Sunday will begin at 2 p.m. ET with NASCAR America and Countdown to Green, leading up to the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN. NBC Sports’ NASCAR host Krista Voda, auto racing icon Kyle Petty, and NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and 1999 NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Jarrett will anchor pre-race and post-race coverage. Rutledge Wood will also contribute to coverage and engage fans remotely using #HeyRut throughout Sunday’s race.

NBC Sports’ lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen, 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, two-time Daytona 500 Champion and recent NASCAR Hall of Fame selection Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will call this weekend’s NASCAR races from the broadcast booth at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. Parker Kligerman and Marty Snider will serve as pit reporters on-site at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

ROBBY GORDON JOINS DALE JR. DOWNLOAD – THURSDAY AT 6 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

Former NASCAR and Indy-car driver Robby Gordon is this week’s guest on the Dale Jr. Download today at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Produced on-site at Dirty Mo Media Studios in Mooresville, N.C., the Dale Jr. Download on NBCSN takes viewers couch-side for the taping of the motorsports icon’s weekly podcast, featuring unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and insight that fans have come to expect from Dale Jr.

IMSA WEATHERTECH SPORTSCAR CHAMPIONSHIP FROM ROAD AMERICA – SUNDAY AT NOON ET ON NBC

All four classes of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will be in action at the 4-mile Road America circuit for Sunday’s two-hour, 40-minute main event of the IMSA SportsCar Weekend at Noon ET on NBC.

Cadillac-powered Whelen Engineering Racing (Daytona Prototype international - DPi), PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports (LMP2), Corvette Racing (GT Le Mans) and AIM Vasser Sullivan (Lexus - GT Daytona) were all victorious in IMSA’s last race on July 18 at Sebring International Raceway.

The Corvette and AVS organizations are seeking their third consecutive class wins on Sunday, while in DPi, Mazda hopes to claim a second straight win at Road America and keep pace with the Cadillac teams in the class championship.

Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), former IMSA GT driver Calvin Fish (analyst), and motorsports veteran A.J. Allmendinger (analyst) will call the action Sunday. Dave Burns and Dillon Welch will provide reports from pit road at Road America.

BRAD DAUGHERTY JOINS NBC SPORTS’ NASCAR COMMENTARY TEAM DURING DOUBLEHEADER WEEKEND IN MICHIGAN

NBC Sports announced Tuesday that long-time NASCAR analyst and team owner Brad Daugherty has joined its NASCAR commentary team. He is scheduled to make his debut with NBC Sports during the Aug. 8-9 Cup Series doubleheader weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

Daugherty will primarily join the team of studio analysts for pre- and post-race coverage alongside current NBC Sports NASCAR analysts Dale Jarrett and Kyle Petty. He will also join the broadcast booth for select Xfinity Series races. Click here for more information.

Brad Daugherty joined Dale Jarrett and Krista Voda on the latest episode of NASCAR America Splash & Go to discuss the disappointing seasons that Kyle Busch and Jimmie Johnson have had. The group also shared their outlook for the rest of the regular season and previewed Sunday’s Cup Series race at New Hampshire.

Following is this week’s NASCAR programming across NBC Sports :

DATE COVERAGE TIME (ET) NETWORK Thursday, July 30 Dale Jr. Download w/ Robby Gordon 6 p.m. NBCSN Sunday, Aug. 1 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship 12 p.m. NBC NASCAR America 2 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Cup Series Countdown to Green 2:30 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Cup Series Race – New Hampshire 3 p.m. NBCSN

NBC Sports PR