CarParts.com Makes Winning Bid in Auction of All-Star Bumper. Makes Additional Donation to Victory Junction

CarParts.com, the e-commerce auto parts company, recently made the winning bid of $20,034 to own the one-of-a-kind memento from the first-ever NASCAR All-Star race at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway with all proceeds benefiting Motor Racing Outreach (MRO). Now, CarParts.com will pay it forward by making an additional donation of $20,043 to Victory Junction in honor of Darrell "Bubba" Wallace, Jr., and Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM).



The front bumper off the No. 43 was placed on the No. 34 hauler immediately after an on-track incident between McDowell and Wallace during the NASCAR All-Star race event. Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and McDowell quickly made plans to auction the bumper to benefit MRO with the blessing of Wallace and RPM as well as the aid of The NASCAR Foundation. The bumper proved to be a popular item, and in its first day of bidding rose to over $15,000. A final push put it over to $20,000 with the final bid coming from CarParts.com.



"We are proud and excited to be a participant in the NASCAR community," said Lev Peker, CEO of CarParts.com. "We felt that making the final bid allowed us to continue to do good for everyone in the community - and beyond. We're proud to donate to Motor Racing Outreach on behalf of Front Row Motorsports and Michael McDowell and make an additional donation to Victory Junction on behalf of Richard Petty Motorsports and Bubba Wallace."



For over 30 years, MRO has been travelling the NASCAR circuit, providing spiritual support to drivers and their families. MRO is the center for children who travel with their racing families, providing a safe place to play and learn at the track. MRO also provides a weekly service to all drivers and crew members. The charitable organization relies on donations to continue to travel and serve. McDowell serves as a board member.



"I have to thank our partner, CarParts.com for making such a generous impact to MRO, through The NASCAR Foundation, and to Victory Junction," said McDowell. "It's amazing to see the attention the auction got and what an impact we've all made. I must thank Bob Jenkins (owner) of Front Row Motorsports for having this idea and then letting us all put it together for such great causes."



Victory Junction is a medically safe camping facility that provides a life-changing experience for children, ages six to 16, with chronic medical conditions or serious illnesses. The camp was founded by the Petty family in honor of Adam Petty.



"It's like I said before, we're making lemonade out of lemons," said Wallace. "And now we're making a lot of lemonade for the children at Victory Junction and that's pretty cool. Thanks to CarParts.com for making this donation and creating a big win for everyone."

