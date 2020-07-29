Kyle Busch Doggone Good in the Granite State

A quick look at Kyle Busch’s statistics at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon shows Busch and his Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) team have been doggone good in the Granite State throughout his career.

Busch, driver of the No. 18 PEDIGREE® Toyota for JGR, heads into Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 looking for his first win of the season. What better place to bring home that first win of 2020 in NASCAR’s top series than at a place where he’s seen plenty of recent success with two wins in his last eight starts to go with four top-five finishes and six top-10s during that stretch.

The New Hampshire track affectionately dubbed the “Magic Mile” has certainly lived up to its billing for Busch over the years. In 2015, he and his team used hard work and a little bit of luck to bring home what would be his second of three Cup Series wins in a row during a summer hot streak that would ultimately springboard him to that year’s Cup Series championship.



The 2015 New Hampshire victory was Busch’s second Cup Series win on the 1.058-mile oval, the first coming in just his third start there in July 2006, and in dominating fashion as he led 107 laps. After that 2006 win, the Las Vegas native left with plenty of confidence that he could get multiple New Hampshire wins as his career progressed. As it turned out, he was winless there over the next 17 races, which included a number of near-misses.

Still, the driver of the PEDIGREE® Toyota posted five top-five finishes in those 17 starts between New Hampshire wins, including three runner-up finishes in a row in 2013 and 2014 before breaking through for the aforementioned 2015 win, and then adding his first playoff victory at the track in September 2017 after leading 187 of the 300 laps in an impressive performance. In all, Busch has 11 top-five finishes and 16 top-10s in 28 starts at New Hampshire.

The PEDIGREE® brand will be on board this weekend for the only time in 2020, as the brand uses its platform in NASCAR and other various sports properties to help dogs in need find a forever home through its adoption program, about which fans can learn more at PEDIGREE.com.

So, as NASCAR’s top series heads to the Northeast for Sunday’s 301-mile race, Busch knows he’s been doggone good enough to bring home his first win of the season and his fourth career victory in the heart of New England.

TSC PR