NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Childress lists home for $1.295 million

A remarkable residence owned by former NASCAR star Richard Childress has entered the market for $1.295 million. Situated in the gated Spruce Creek Fly-in Community, the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath estate overlooks a picturesque lake and golf course. Located at 1900 Seclusion Drive, the home is marketed exclusively by Rachel McGrath of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Spruce Creek and the Beaches office; view details here.

A stunning foyer welcomes guests to an open floor plan showcasing exquisite design features and the finest finishes. An elegant parlor is appointed with a cozy fireplace and arched cabinetry while a spacious family room with additional fireplace and adjacent dining area are ideal for informal gatherings. The incredible chef’s kitchen is crafted with solid wood cabinetry; Cambria quartz counters; expansive center island; Thermador oversized side-by-side refrigerator/freezer; six-burner gas stove with double ovens; dishwasher; and separate ice maker.

The first-floor owner’s retreat is designed with custom dressing rooms, three vanity areas and a private laundry. A beautiful split staircase leads to the second level complete with two en-suite bedrooms, a media room, third en-suite bedroom/office and balcony overlooking the lake. All main living areas of the home open to an expansive, 68’ x 20’ screened lanai that offers a luxurious outdoor lifestyle. Additional appointments include hurricane shutters along the screened veranda, a whole house generator and a yard spacious enough for a pool. Furnishings are offered on a separate bill of sale.

The Spruce Creek Fly-in Community is a residential airpark with a 4,000-foot lighted runway and a GPS approach; the private airport at the center of the community can accommodate anything from a Stearman to a Gulfstream aircraft. The community is located moments from a variety of restaurants, shopping and theater. It is also just 15 minutes from Daytona Beach and one hour from Orlando.

In a career spanning almost five decades, Childress has amassed more than 200 NASCAR victories, three Daytona 500 championships a multitude of other accolades. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2017. He is currently chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing, one of the most storied teams —and one of the largest motorsports organizations — in NASCAR (founded in 1969).

Quote:

“This extraordinary home presents a unique opportunity to own private property in an exclusive fly-in community. With its stunning interior design and sought-after location, this residence offers a unique living experience for a passionate aviator and discerning buyer.”

— Rachel McGrath, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Sotheby’s International Realty PR

