Tuesday, Jul 28 83
John Hunter Nemechek Looks for Speed at New Hampshire with CITGARD
Nemechek on New Hampshire:
 
"New Hampshire is a fun track to race at. The progressive banking makes things interesting. It can be challenging as a driver to find the right line to make passes, but once you have that figured out, you can make it really work in your favor. It just makes for good, fun short track racing. I’ve only been there a few times in Xfinity, so I’m still looking to build that notebook throughout the race of what works and what doesn’t.
 
"We have our partners at CITGARD riding along with us again this weekend. We didn’t have the run we were hoping for with CITGARD at Texas, so we’re looking to have a better finish with them this week. We know where we want to be, and we’re making progress to get there."
 
FRM PR
Speedway Digest Staff

