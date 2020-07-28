Michael McDowell Looks for Clean Air with Chicago Pneumatic Compressors in 2020

Since their incorporation in 1901, Chicago Pneumatic has been at the forefront of mechanical and industrial engineering for more than 100 years. One of their early inventions was the world's first impact wrench; a tool that today, is used daily in the field of motorsports. Since then, Chicago Pneumatic has gone on to assist in many American engineering marvels, including the Apollo space mission to the moon and the erection of the World Trade Center.

Chicago Pneumatic's compressor division is a market-leading manufacturer and distributor of compressed air products. They offer both fixed and variable speed compressors that range in sizes from 3 - 350 HP and come with the option to be either tank-mounted or base-mounted, as well as the availability for integrated dryers. No matter what the application, CP Compressors have a model to fit all needs.

"We are very excited to be partnering with Front Row Motorsports and Michael McDowell," said Maggie Rogers, Communications and Branding Marketing Manager for Chicago Pneumatic Compressors. "The NASCAR fan base has proven to be some of the most passionate fans in all of professional sports and with the impressive season that Front Row Motorsports is having, we can't wait to get on track."

"I'm thrilled to welcome Chicago Pneumatic Compressors to our race program," said McDowell. "It's a privilege to represent a company with such a long and rich history in American engineering and I'm very thankful for the opportunity. Our No. 34 program at Front Row Motorsports has been strong like Chicago Pneumatic's line of industrial compressors, so hopefully we can find a lot of success for them, both on and off the race track."

The No. 34 CP Compressors Ford Mustang will make its NASCAR Cup Series debut on Sunday, Aug. 2, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The "Foxwoods Resort Casino 301" is scheduled to air at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and PRN.

For a limited time only, CP Compressors is offering a financing program that includes 3 months of no payments, 3 months of payments at 50% and 3 years of interest-free payments. For more information, visit https://www.cp.com/en- us/compressors/finance

For more information about CP Compressors, visit cpcompressors.com

FRM PR