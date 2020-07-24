Top-15 finish for Ty Dillon and GEICO team at Kansas Speedway

When Germain Racing arrived in the Sunflower State to do battle on yet another intermediate-sized racetrack, the group was confident, given their improvement and success at these facilities in 2020. Before being collected in a crash a week ago at Texas, Ty Dillon and the #13 GEICO Camaro ZL1 1LE had turned in strong finishes in the previous three events.

The momentum continued this evening at Kansas Speedway and Dillon and the GEICO team cruised out of town with their third top-16 finish in the last four races, all of which came on intermediate tracks.

After a random draw decided the starting grid at Kansas Speedway, Dillon started Thursday night's race from the 36th position when the green flag signaled the start of the Super Start Batteries 400. He quickly gathered up eight positions and took over the 28th position in the opening two laps.

Dillon was in the 26th position at the competition caution on lap 25 and pitted under the yellow flag for four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment. The Germain Racing pit crew made quick work of the GEICO Chevy and returned Dillon to the racing surface six positions to the good, in the

20th position. When the race restarted on lap 31, Dillon hustled forward, promptly passing two cars and landing in the 18th position.

Dillon found himself at odds with his racecar early in the race, but crew chief, Matt Borland, and the Germain Racing crew made helpful adjustments to the GEICO Chevy during pit stops. Dillon soon returned to the front, where he would remain for the balance of the evening.

When the checkered flag waved after 267-laps of racing, Dillon and his No. 13 GEICO Camaro crossed the finish line in the 15th position, marking a 21-position improvement from his 36th place starting spot. Dillon's effort accounts for Germain Racing's fifth top-15 finish of the season and their third top-16 result in the last four races, all of which came on the always challenging intermediate tracks.

"My GEICO guys fought for it tonight. We had a rough start to the race, but we never stopped chipping away at it," Dillon shared after exiting his GEICO Camaro. "Everyone on this Germain Racing team kept digging. Matt (Borland) made our Camaro ZL1 1LE better with adjustments and we brought home another top-15 finish. This is our third top-16 finish in four races and I'm proud of our team for working hard. We will look to keep this momentum rolling into Loudon."

Germain Racing will enjoy the upcoming weekend at home before the NASCAR Cup Series returns to action in Loudon, NH.

Ty Dillon and the No. 13 GEICO Camaro ZL1 1LE will hit the track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, August 2nd, for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. The race will be televised live on NBCSN beginning at 3 PM (ET). The Performance Racing Network (PRN) will carry the live radio broadcast, along with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.