McDowell Claims 16th Place Finish at Kansas and Advances to Top-24 in Owner Points

The No. 34 Dockside Logistics Ford Mustang of Michael McDowell took the green flag from the 27th position on Thursday night at Kansas Speedway. Under the Competition Caution on Lap 25, McDowell noted that his race car was "really loose" and would pit for 4 tires, fuel, wedge and a track bar adjustment. McDowell would go on to finish Stage 1 from the 28th position. Under the Stage 1 caution, the No. 34 Dockside Logistics Ford Mustang would receive 4 tires, fuel, wedge, track bar and packer adjustments after McDowell told the team that his car was still on the loose side.