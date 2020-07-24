RCR Post Race Report - Super Start Batteries 400

|
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 American Ethanol Chevrolet Team Battle Hard at Kansas Speedway
"We headed into Kansas Speedway with goals of backing up RCR's 1-2 finish from Sunday's race at Texas Motor Speedway, and I really think we could have done it if it weren't for the wreck we were involved in. Our handling was off to begin with, but we stayed in it and kept making the American Ethanol Chevrolet better and better. We finally got it dialed in and were battling for 12th on a restart in Stage 3 when chaos broke out in front of us. We had nowhere to go and ended up with a lot of damage. We were missing a lot of parts, but we did the best we could to nurse our Chevy to the finish. It's just a shame because we were just as good, if not better, than the cars who finished up front. We could have had a top 10, easily, if it weren't for that wreck. That's how it goes sometimes. I am proud of everyone on this team for making the right adjustments all night and going back out there to get a few more points."
-Austin Dillon
Tyler Reddick and the I Am Second Team Earn Stage Points En Route to Top-15 Finish at Kansas
"We had a fast No. 8 I Am Second Chevrolet on the long runs tonight at Kansas Speedway. We just needed a little more on the short runs. It was a tale of two extremes almost, where we fired off extremely loose but about halfway through the race built way too tight. I was able to run the top during Stage 1 before anyone else really could, and that allowed us to climb well up into the top 10 to get some valuable stage points. As the night went on and our car got tighter, I wasn't able to run up there as well and had to search around for speed to try to keep up with the changing track conditions. Luckily, we were able to avoid a handful of wrecks during Stage 3 and started to climb back up through the field once we were able to loosen our Chevrolet back up a little bit. In the end, we just needed a couple more longer runs to really be able to get back into the top 10 tonight. We'll circle back at the shop on how to get better short run speed out of our cars over the course of the next few races and be ready to get back after it at New Hampshire next Sunday."
-Tyler Reddick
RCR PR