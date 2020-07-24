Buescher’s Day Ends Early at Kansas

After working his way up to 13th in the final stage in Thursday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, Chris Buescher’s night ended early after getting caught up in a multi-car late-race incident that also involved teammate Ryan Newman. With significant damage to the Fifth Third Bank Ford, the team was unable to get back on track and forced to settle for a 33rd-place finish.

Buescher rolled off the grid 13th but slid back to 21st in the first 20 laps after battling a very loose handling Ford Mustang. At the competition caution, the team elected to pit for an air pressure adjustment, packer, fuel and tires. After restarting 29th at Lap 29, Buescher got to work and drove his way up to 21st, still reporting a very loose handling car. The driver took the green-white-checkered flag 21st, closing out the first 80 laps in Kansas.

The Prosper, Texas native elected to pit under the stage break at lap 82 for four tires, fuel and adjustments to tighten up the handling of his Ford. After restarting 19th, the driver reported that the adjustment to his No. 17 Ford weren’t working and that he needed more. When a caution came out at Lap 98, the team pitted for a track bar adjustment, air pressure adjustment, four tires and fuel.

Buescher was able to gain some track position until a flat right front tire caused him to spin and bring out the caution flag at lap 142. The No. 17 machine had no damage and the team was able to pit twice to adjust the car even more. Back on track in 30th and one lap down, Buescher worked hard to become the first car on his lap and earn the free pass and get back on the lead lap. The team finished stage two in 29th.

Buescher and the team took it back down pit road after the driver reported a tight handling Ford for most of stage two. At lap 163, the team pitted to loosen up the No. 17 Ford and got back on track to restart 28th for the final stage of racing. When the caution flag waved at lap 170, Buescher told the team that the car was firing off a lot better. As a result, they elected to stay out for track position and restarted 20th. Not long after the green flag waved again, another caution flag was displayed at lap 175. Buescher along with his teammate Ryan Newman, narrowly avoided a huge wreck. The teammates stayed out at the caution to gain more track position. Buescher restarted 13th but was unfortunately involved in an incident at Lap 182.

Buescher and the No. 17 team return to action Sunday, August 2 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Race coverage begins at 3 p.m. EST on NBC Sports Network, PRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.

RFR PR