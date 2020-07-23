Page Construction Returns as Primary Sponsor for Joey Gase at Kansas Speedway

Joey Gase has new colors heading into the night race at Kansas Speedway with Page Construction returning as primary sponsor on the No. 51 Ford. Page Construction was also on board with Gase in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.



Page Construction, a Kansas based company, offers a full range of home improvement and construction services, including remodeling, roofing, decks and restoration projects. Page Construction has been providing exceptional home improvement and construction services since 2005, covering the greater Kansas City metro area and will travel up to 200 miles away, depending on the project. You can rely on Page Construction for prompt, reliable, and professional service.



“I am really excited to be racing at Kansas Speedway under the lights tonight in our Page Construction car,” said Gase. “Kansas Speedway will be our closest race to my hometown of Cedar Rapids, Iowa this season, so it's a home race for us. I am very thankful to Page Construction for teaming up with us, but will definitely miss having their crew and my friends and family at the track, but I know they'll be watching on TV!”

Be sure to tune into NBCSN tonight at 6:30pm to catch all the action from Kansas Speedway! Follow Rick Ware Racing, by visiting www.wareracing.com, and be sure to follow along on social media (Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram). For interest in sponsorship opportunities, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

RWR PR