Digital Ally Joins Front Row Motorsports in 2020

Digital Ally, which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video recording products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, has teamed up with Front Row Motorsports for multiple races in 2020. Highlighting their Body Camera line of products, Digital Ally will serve as the primary sponsor for the No. 38 Ford Mustang driven by Sunoco Rookie-of-the-Year Candidate John Hunter Nemechek on Thursday at Kansas Speedway. The brand will also appear on the No. 34 of Michael McDowell for the doubleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway in August. Digital Ally continues to be an associate sponsor for the team throughout the 2020 season.





"We are proud to continue our partnership with John Hunter Nemechek and expand our involvement with Front Row Motorsports," said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally. "John Hunter is a great young talent and we're enjoying watching his successful rookie season in the No. 38 car. We're also looking forward to supporting Michael McDowell on track and are confident in his leadership for the No. 34 team."



"It's exciting to see Digital Ally stepping up their partnership with Front Row Motorsports," said Nemechek. "They've been a great partner to work with and I know all of us at FRM will do everything we can to make them proud. We're so thankful for their continued support."



"Current events are bringing widespread attention to the importance of body cameras and video solutions in general," said Greg Dyer, VP of Sales for Digital Ally, adding, "Our NASCAR partnership along with our many other outreach efforts are important in getting the word out about this critical technology."



The No. 38 Digital Ally Ford Mustang will make its debut at Kansas Speedway on Thursday, July 23. The NASCAR Cup Series race will air at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and MRN.



For more information about Digital Ally, visit Headquartered in Lenexa, Kan., Digital Ally provides video solutions for law enforcement, first responders and safety and security teams. Digital Ally offers a complete video ecosystem that includes body cameras, in-car systems, patented auto activation, and flexible storage solutions. The brand has supported Nemechek as he's moved up the ranks to the NASCAR Cup Series."We are proud to continue our partnership with John Hunter Nemechek and expand our involvement with Front Row Motorsports," said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally. "John Hunter is a great young talent and we're enjoying watching his successful rookie season in the No. 38 car. We're also looking forward to supporting Michael McDowell on track and are confident in his leadership for the No. 34 team.""It's exciting to see Digital Ally stepping up their partnership with Front Row Motorsports," said Nemechek. "They've been a great partner to work with and I know all of us at FRM will do everything we can to make them proud. We're so thankful for their continued support.""Current events are bringing widespread attention to the importance of body cameras and video solutions in general," said Greg Dyer, VP of Sales for Digital Ally, adding, "Our NASCAR partnership along with our many other outreach efforts are important in getting the word out about this critical technology."The No. 38 Digital Ally Ford Mustang will make its debut at Kansas Speedway on Thursday, July 23. The NASCAR Cup Series race will air at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and MRN.For more information about Digital Ally, visit digitalallyinc.com FRM PR