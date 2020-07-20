RCR Post Race Report - O'Reilly Auto Parts 500

|
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road/E-Z-GO Chevrolet Team Score First Win of 2020 Season and Secure Playoff Position at Texas Motor Speedway
"Wow! I'll take that. I have to thank everyone at RCR, ECR, Bass Pro Shops, Tracker Off Road and E-Z-GO. And to Tyler Reddick, he raced me clean. A 1-2 finish for RCR - this has been coming. This is huge for the RCR family and all of our partners - Chevrolet, Dow, American Ethanol, Symbicort, RigUp and Coca-Cola. We've had good cars all year. Thank you to Justin Alexander and my whole crew. Truthfully, I'm out of breath right now. That was so much fun. I changed up my restarts a couple of times. We definitely had to earn it. I waited to go on the second restart and I went on the last one. So, it worked out good for me. I'm so excited to get back home to my wife, Whitney and our new baby, Ace to celebrate with them! I'm just so happy; thank you God. To tell you the truth, it means a whole lot to win."
-Austin Dillon
Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Cat Oil and Gas Team Power Through to Career-Best Second-Place Finish
"What a great day for Richard Childress Racing. This organization is working so hard and to have a 1-2 finish like we did is incredible. It felt like we had everything happen to our No. 8 Cat Oil and Gas Chevrolet, but strategy was king today. We had good speed overall and earned some stage points at the end of the first stage, but we got shuffled back for the majority of the second stage when we took two right-side tires. That really messed with the handling of our Chevrolet and trapped us a lap down for a while. There were a couple major wrecks later in Stage 3 that we were able to miss and that helped us get our lap back to be able to contend at the end. My crew chief, Randall Burnett, made a great call to take fuel only during the caution with about 30 laps to go and that put us up front for those final restarts with our teammate, Austin Dillon. We really couldn't ask for much more than what we got today. One spot better would have been great, but the recovery this No. 8 Caterpillar team made today was huge. We're racing for the big picture of making the Playoffs, so we have to race smart. Days like this will help us get there."
-Tyler Reddick
RCR PR