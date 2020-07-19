O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 results from Texas Motor Speedway
Speedway Digest Staff Sunday, Jul 19 17
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Speedway Digest Staff
Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest
Latest from Speedway Digest Staff
- David Prickett sweeps WMR weekend at Ocean and Petaluma
- Hill Hangs on to Points Lead Despite Engine Issues in Texas
- McLaughlin Tallies Track-Best Finish at Iowa
- After rough start to season, Kyle Strohl rebounds with first win; Mike Sweeney scores Late Model checkers
- Busch bounces back from DQ with Vankor 350 win