Front Row Motorsports and Michael McDowell to Auction All-Star Bumper

Fans will now have the opportunity to own a one-of-kind piece of memorabilia from the first-ever NASCAR All-Star race at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. The front bumper off of the No. 43 was placed on the No. 34 hauler immediately after an incident with Michael McDowell during last Wednesday's NASCAR All-Star Open. Tempers flared and opinions filled social media. Now the memorable night is aimed at providing support for Motor Racing Outreach (MRO) to help make a positive difference in the NASCAR community. The bumper will be auctioned off by the NASCAR Foundation with all proceeds supporting MRO.

For over 30 years, Motor Racing Outreach (MRO) has been travelling the NASCAR circuit providing spiritual support to drivers and their families. MRO is the center for children who travel with their racing families, providing a safe place to play and learn at the track. MRO also provides a weekly service to all drivers and crew members. The charitable organization relies on donations to continue to travel and serve. McDowell serves as a board member.

"Everyone has an opinion of what happened," said McDowell. "I have my side of things, Bubba has his and all of the fans have theirs, too. It's one of the reasons NASCAR wanted to go to Bristol for the All-Star race. We created the excitement and now fans can make a difference and own a piece of history."