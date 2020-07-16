Kevin Harvick Texas on My Mind

Texas musician Pat Green released a song in 2001 titled, “Texas on My Mind.” The first lines of the song state, “I woke up this morning, with Texas on my mind …”

Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), probably is thinking the same thing this week as the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule reaches its halfway point with Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

Harvick has three wins, three poles, 11 top-threes, 22 top-10s and has led a total of 614 laps in his 34 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Texas. But his last 11 races, all with crew chief Rodney Childers and SHR’s No. 4 team, have been outstanding.

He has finished in the top-10 in all 11 of those races with seven top-threes and two poles. And all three of Harvick’s career Texas victories have come consecutively in the November races of 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The 2020 season once again has been good to Harvick as he has amassed four wins and leads the points by 88 markers over Brad Keselowski.

Sunday will and could be a big day for Harvick as he will make his 700th career NASCAR Cup Series start to become only the 18th driver to accomplish that feat. He will be tied with Buddy Baker, who also has 700 starts.

If he completes lap 222 at Texas Motor Speedway, he will also surpass 200,000 laps completed in the Cup Series. Harvick is the leader among active drivers in that category and is closing in on Dale Earnhardt, who is 15th with 202,888.

And if he scores the win at the 1.5-mile oval, he will score his 54th career victory, which would tie him with Lee Petty for 11th on the all-time list.

Those are big numbers and big names, and Harvick isn’t looking to slow down. He’ll have the help of Mobil 1 on board as a sponsor and partner.

Mobil 1 isn’t just the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, it also provides the entire SHR team with leading lubricant technology, ensuring that all SHR Mustangs have a competitive edge over the competition on the track. In its 18th consecutive season as the “Official Motor Oil of NASCAR,” Mobil 1 is used by more than 50 percent of teams throughout NASCAR’s top three series.

Harvick has Texas on his mind, and victory, as well.

TSC PR