McDowell Heads to Texas with Love's Travel Stops

McDowell on Texas:

"Texas is going to be a fun race, it's been good to us at Front Row Motorsports and some of our strongest performances this season have come on mile-and-a-half tracks. I'm really looking forward to having Love's Travel Stops back on the car for what is not quite a hometown race, but it's still pretty close to them in Oklahoma. Unfortunately we can't have all of our friends and guests from Love's with us at the track this weekend, which is something that I always really enjoy; getting to interact and meet with so many great customers and employees, but I'm certainly looking forward to representing them on Sunday and having a solid race. We also have Tornado joining our No. 34 this weekend as an associate partner of Front Row Motorsports, so it's great to have them on board as well."

FRM PR