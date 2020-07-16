Kyle Busch Looking To Heat Up in Texas

As NASCAR heads to Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth for this weekend’s tripleheader, Kyle Busch is looking at three chances to heat up in the Lone Star State.

In addition to being entered in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races, Kyle Busch will pilot the green lightning No. 18 Interstate Batteries Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) in Sunday’s Cup Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 500. With high temperatures forecast to be in the mid-90s this weekend, Busch knows he’ll need to excel in the heat to be able to bring home multiple victories Saturday and Sunday.

With Interstate Batteries returning to the No. 18 Toyota for what will be a hot Sunday afternoon in Texas, Busch is encouraging fans to stop by a local Interstate dealer to get their vehicle batteries checked as the dog days of summer are here. The summer months can be taxing on both man and machine, as hot weather has a far greater effect on batteries than the cold. One of the many ways JGR’s founding partner Interstate Batteries leverages its NASCAR program is by helping to remind consumers to have their batteries checked prior to summer road trips.

The 1.5-mile Texas oval happens to sit just 35 miles from Interstate Batteries’ Dallas-based headquarters and, in April 2013, Busch was the first driver to bring home a victory at Texas for the JGR partner that has been a staple in the sport for 28 years and founding partner of the organization owned by three-time Super Bowl winning coach Joe Gibbs. The win ended a streak of 19 Cup Series races in which Interstate had competed at Texas without a coveted victory. Busch followed it up with a win in the April 2016 Cup Series race at Texas, and with his third win coming in April 2018, he’ll now aim for his fourth Texas win during Sunday’s 500-mile race.

On top of his two Texas Cup Series wins, Busch is no stranger to victory lane there in other NASCAR series. He reeled off an incredible string of five consecutive Xfinity Series wins there from April 2008 to April 2010, then scored four more wins in April 2013, November 2014, April 2016, and April 2019. Add his four Truck Series wins in November 2009, 2010, 2014, and 2019 and Busch hits town this weekend with 16 NASCAR national series wins Texas and is poised for more as he is entered in the aforementioned three national series races during the weekend.

So in the heat of the summer in Texas, Busch and the Interstate Batteries team are looking to heat up with another win in the Lone Star State that could dramatically change their season the in backyard of a partner that has been along for the ride with JGR from the very beginning.

TSC PR