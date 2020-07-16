Buescher Finishes Fourth in NASCAR All-Star Open

Chris Buescher drove his Fastenal Ford to a fourth-place finish in the NASCAR All-Star Open Wednesday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Prosper, Texas native rolled off eighth for the three stage, 85-lap race. With reports of no grip on track, the driver fell back to 11th but worked his way back up to eighth when the caution flag waved at lap 17. The team elected to stay out during the caution for track position. Eighteen laps later, Buescher took the green-white checkered flag for stage one in fifth.

In an effort to gain track position, the team stayed out at the stage break. Buescher restarted fifth with reports of a tight handling No. 17 machine. Shortly after the green flag waved, the caution flag came out at Lap 38. The team elected to make a strategy call, pitting for fresh tires and an air pressure adjustment, restarting 16th with 28 laps in the second stage. By lap 48, Buescher was up to eighth with reports of minor left rear tire rub. The driver ultimately finished stage two in ninth.

On the final 15-lap segment, the 2015 Xfinity champion lined up sixth. With newer tires than most, Buescher was able to work his way up to fourth. Unfortunately, a shortage of laps forced him to settle for a fourth-place result in the NASCAR Cup Series Open.

Buescher and the No. 17 team head west to Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 19. Race coverage begins at 3 p.m. EST on NBCSN, PRN and SIRIUSXM radio channel 90.

RFR PR