Cash App to partner with Richard Petty Motorsports

Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) announced today a multi-year partnership with Cash App, a consumer finance service. Cash App will be the primary sponsor of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, piloted by Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr., for five events, and will also be an associate partner throughout the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) campaign.

"Bubba Wallace is a once-in-a-generation talent and we are proud to partner with Richard Petty Motorsports to usher in this new era of racing," Garrett McManus, artistic development lead for Cash App, said. "We stand with Bubba and we are thrilled to team-up on the next part of his journey."

This is Cash App's first partnership with a professional sports team, and its first traditional athletic sponsorship.

"Bubba has stepped forward as a leader in our industry. The poise, strength and professionalism he has shown our industry has been remarkable. Richard Petty Motorsports is excited Cash App has noticed his leadership, and that they have a desire to carry his message forward.," Brian Moffitt, chief executive officer for Richard Petty Motorsports, said. "As a team, we will continue to carry our message of compassion, love and understanding.

"Our responsibility as an organization is to raise our financial threshold so Bubba can compete on equal footing alongside his peers. This is another step in the process, and while we still have work to do, we will be successful."

As part of the agreement, the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE will carry the Cash App brand as the primary partner in the NASCAR Cup Series at the Texas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, and Kansas Speedway. Cash App will also be prominent on Wallace's custom green and white checkered suit, crew apparel and on the Richard Petty Motorsports pit box.

On Thursday, July 16, Wallace will share the news of the partnership with Cash App on "Desus & Mero" on Showtime. The Bodega Boys have been Cash App partners since 2017.

The partnership with Richard Petty Motorsports will commence at the Texas Motor Speedway on July 19. The driver of the No. 43 Cash App Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE has four starts in the NASCAR Cup Series at the 1.5-mile quad-oval. Wallace posted a career-best finish at the Fort Worth, Texas,-facility of eighth-place on April 8, 2018. Wallace has also notched two top-10 finishes in five career starts on his belt at the Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS).

"This announcement is really exciting news for our team. It is always nice to see new brands come to the sport and make a commitment like Cash App has with this news," Wallace said. "We are excited to have Cash App onboard the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE and I look forward to introducing NASCAR fans to the easiest way to send, spend, save, and invest their money."

The O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 will be broadcast live on NBCSN and streaming on NBC Sports on Sunday, July 19 at 3:00 p.m. (EST). It will also broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

