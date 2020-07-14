NASCAR, Mechanix Wear Announce Multiyear Partnership Renewal

NASCAR and Mechanix Wear LLC, the leader in high-performance gloves, today announced a multiyear extension continuing the brand’s designation as a NASCAR Official Partner.

“Sustaining our partnership with NASCAR provides the opportunity to reach consumer and commercial automotive, home improvement and outdoor customers while supplying NASCAR teams the best in hand protection,” said Michael Hale, CEO, Mechanix Wear.

Evolving from previous years, this renewal strongly focuses on NASCAR’s digital and social media platforms, allowing Mechanix Wear to engage NASCAR fans where they are and in a measurable way.

“Utilizing helmet cameras, weekly social media content will showcase pit crews’ athleticism and precision during live pit stops, giving NASCAR fans the opportunity to see weekly behind-the-scenes action and improving the on-track content they can access,” said Hale.

In addition to providing spectators with an enhanced viewing experience, Mechanix Wear will donate masks and gloves to ensure essential personnel are equipped to perform their roles at-track. At year-end and continuing with tradition, the Mechanix Wear Most Valuable Pit Crew Award will honor the crew with the most exemplary performance throughout the racing season.

Since 2002, Mechanix Wear has partnered with NASCAR to offer innovative and safe solutions for teams and officials during race events.

“Our lasting partnership authentically connects Mechanix Wear’s loyal customer base with NASCAR,” said Michelle Byron, vice president, partnership marketing, NASCAR. “Our teams and officials are safer at track, while maintaining the performance standards required to compete at the highest level on a weekly basis. Additionally, insights taken from our sport continue to help our partners develop new technology that is implemented into its consumer products.”

Mechanix Wear debuted its Original® glove at the 1991 DAYTONA 500 and has since used the years of research, development, design and innovation to offer a diverse line of gloves delivering superior fit, feel and function for the sport and consumers.

