Newman, Oscar Mayer Team Up for All-In Challenge

Oscar Mayer and Roush Fenway driver Ryan Newman are teaming up with the help of the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to support a great cause to help provide food to those in need by offering a race weekend experience as part of the Fanatics ALL IN Challenge.

With help from the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile – the 27-foot-long vehicle hauling buns around the country promoting the Oscar Mayer brand – Ryan Newman and Oscar Mayer will host two lucky fans for a full race weekend experience in 2021. The highest bidder and a guest will receive an exclusive meet and greet with Newman, get a chance to ride in the hot-dog-on-wheels, and have access to other behind-the-scenes features. The experience will also include two roundtrip domestic flights, hotel and travel expenses.

To bid on the experience, click here or visit www.AllInChallenge.com. All proceeds benefit non-profit organizations like Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, America’s Food Fund, No Kid Hungry and World Central Kitchen. Bidding is live (as of July 9) and will close Sunday, July 19. The highest bidder will be notified after the auction concludes.

For more information, please visit www.AllInChallenge.com.

Oscar Mayer is in its third season with Roush Fenway Racing, and second as the primary partner for Newman. The iconic brand will return to Newman’s No. 6 Ford Mustang for the NASCAR All-Star Race on July 15 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

RFR PR