NASCAR Announces 2020 Schedule Through Cup Series Regular Season Finale Weekend

NASCAR today announced its schedule of events through August for all three national series and the ARCA Menards Series, which includes two additional NASCAR Cup Series doubleheaders, and two separate stops – on two different courses – at Daytona International Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series will visit Michigan International Speedway Aug. 7-9, featuring a Cup Series doubleheader on Saturday, Aug. 8 (4 p.m. ET, NBCSN) and Sunday, Aug. 9 (4:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN). Meanwhile, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will visit Road America on Saturday, Aug. 8 at noon ET (NBCSN).

For the first time, the NASCAR Cup Series will race on the storied road course at Daytona International Speedway during the August 14-16 weekend. The road course-oval hybrid, most noted for the annual running of the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, will feature races across all three national series and the ARCA Menards Series. The historic races will replace NASCAR’s annual visit to Watkins Glen International.

FS1 will continue to carry coverage of the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series throughout the balance of the season. As part of the 2020 revised schedule, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, which was originally slated to host the first race of the Gander Trucks playoffs, will now become race number 14 of the regular season on Sunday, Aug. 30 at noon ET.

NASCAR’s modified event procedures and protocols have been finalized in accordance with public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials. NASCAR will determine if fans are allowed entrance to NASCAR Cup Series races on a market-by-market basis, in accordance with local and state guidelines.

More details on additional NASCAR national series events, including the playoffs, will be announced at a later date.

The latest installment of the 2020 schedule is as follows:

DATE TRACK SERIES DISTANCE NET START (ET)

Fri, August 7 Michigan Gander Trucks 200 mi FS1 6:00 PM

Sat, August 8 Road America Xfinity 182 mi NBCSN Noon

Sat, August 8 Michigan Cup 312 mi NBCSN 4:00 PM

Sun, August 9 Michigan ARCA Menards 200 mi MAVTV 1:00 PM

Sun, August 9 Michigan Cup 312mi NBCSN 4:30 PM

Fri, August 14 Daytona Road Course ARCA Menards TBA MAVTV 5:00 PM

Sat, August 15 Daytona Road Course Xfinity 182 mi NBCSN 3:00 PM

Sun, August 16 *Daytona Road Course Gander Trucks 153 mi FS1 Noon

Sun, August 16 Daytona Road Course Cup 231 mi NBC 3:00 PM

Fri, August 21 Dover ARCA Menards East 125 mi Trackpass 2:00 PM

Fri, August 21 Dover Gander Trucks 200 mi FS1 5:00 PM

Sat, August 22 Dover Xfinity 200 mi NBCSN 12:30 PM

Sat, August 22 Dover Cup 311 mi NBCSN 4:00 PM

Sun, August 23 Dover Xfinity 200 mi NBCSN 1:00 PM

Sun, August 23 Dover Cup 311 mi NBCSN 4:00 PM

Fri, August 28 Daytona Xfinity 250 mi NBCSN 7:30 PM

Sat, August 29 WWT Raceway ARCA Menards 150 mi MAVTV 6:00 PM

Sat, August 29 Daytona Cup 400 mi NBC 7:30 PM

Sun, August 30 WWT Raceway Gander Trucks 200 mi FS1 Noon

The NASCAR Cup Series continues this Sunday, July 12 at 2:30 p.m. ET from Kentucky Speedway, live on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

*The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Daytona (Aug. 16) has been realigned from Iowa Speedway; the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races will not run at Eldora Speedway (originally scheduled for July 30) and Canadian Tire Motorsports Park (originally scheduled for Sept. 6) and have been realigned for dates and locations to be determined; the NASCAR Xfinity Series will not run at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (originally scheduled for May 30) and has been realigned to a date and location to be determined; the NASCAR Xfinity Series will not run at Michigan (originally scheduled for June 6) and has been realigned to a date and location to be determined.

**Schedule locations, dates, times and networks are subject to change.

NASCAR PR