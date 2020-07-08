Michael McDowell Seeks Redemption at Kentucky with Love's Travel Stops and Delo

McDowell on Kentucky:

"I'm looking forward to being back in the familiar colors of Love's Travel Stops this weekend at Kentucky Speedway; and to also have Delo back on board our No. 34 Ford Mustang for their first race of the 2020 season. We were really fast last year, but unfortunately had a speeding penalty on pit road and lost a lap while running inside of the Top-10. With the improvements that our team has made this year, especially to our mile-and-a-half program, I feel really confident about going back to Kentucky.

"It's been a fun month for us and coming off of a Top-10 finish at Indianapolis definitely helps to build that confidence. Love's Travel Stops has been the backbone of Front Row Motorsports for years and I feel like it's very humbling to look back at the beginning, when we weren't always getting the best results as a younger organization, but they stuck by us. Fast forward to now, where we've consistently been running well, it is very rewarding to know that we can go out on race day and compete to give them the finishes that they deserve as they've been such a fundamental partner to our team and I hope to get them a Top-10 finish this weekend as well."

FRM PR