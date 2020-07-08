Acronis Returns to Newman’s Ford in Kentucky

Acronis – a global leader in cyber protection – will return to Ryan Newman’s No. 6 Ford Mustang this weekend when the NASCAR Cup Series visits Kentucky Speedway Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Acronis joined the Roush Fenway family in 2019 as the two announced a multi-year partnership, serving as both a marketing platform and technology partnership. Acronis was the primary partner for select races in the 2019 campaign as Newman earned his spot in the NASCAR Playoffs. Acronis was originally set to make its 2020 debut at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March, but adjusted its schedule due to implications from COVID-19.

“We’re proud to welcome Acronis to the car for the first time in 2020 this weekend in Kentucky,” Newman said. “This partnership goes above and beyond being on the car, and we’re appreciative of everything they assist us with both at the track and at the shop. We had a good run at Kentucky a year ago, and look to do the same come Sunday in our Acronis Ford.”

Roush Fenway Racing utilizes Acronis solutions to enhance its racing operations. Acronis designs its solutions to address the Five Vectors of Cyber Protection – ensuring the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security of data (SAPAS). This unique approach allows Acronis to deliver easy, efficient, and secure cyber protection.

Newman is coming off a ninth-place run at the 1.5-mile track a season ago, where he led 15 laps and picked off multiple positions in the closing laps for one of his 14 top-10s on the year. Overall, the 19-year Cup veteran has an average finish of 14.4 at Kentucky with four top-10s, three of which were in the top five.

Coverage for the Sunday’s 267-lap race begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Coverage can also be heard on PRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.

RFR PR