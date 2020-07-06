Dillon and GEICO military team hustle to 14th place finish at the Brickyard

Ty Dillon earned his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 26, 2014, and he always looks forward to returning to the historic facility. The GEICO driver posted a 13th place finish at the Brickyard a year ago, so when Germain Racing arrived in the Circle City on Sunday, they confidently entered the NASCAR Cup Series garage aiming to depart with another strong result. Their aim was true and they strolled out of the speedway on Sunday evening with another top-15 finish under their belts and momentum heading into Kentucky next week.

When the green flag gave way to 400-miles of racing on Sunday, Dillon and his No. 13 GEICO Military Camaro ZL1 1LE rolled off of the starting grid from the 29th position (random draw). He gathered up four spots on the opening lap and never looked back. Dillon ascended through the field with relative ease and soon found himself running in the top-10.

Dillon finished up Stage 1 in the 11th position and then had the GEICO Military Camaro in the 12th position when Stage 2 came to a close. He followed suit in Stage 3, running solidly in the top-15 and remaining consistent throughout the race. Dillon was pleased with his GEICO Military Chevy and worked closely with crew chief, Matt Borland, sharing any feedback he had on the handling of the car.

"It's real close there; let's keep going in that direction with the adjustments," Dillon reported on lap 102 of a scheduled 160.

The Germain Racing pit crew was solid on pit road, returning Dillon and his No. 13 GEICO Military Chevy to the racing surface quickly after each stop.

When the checkered flag waved after NASCAR Overtime at the Racing Capital of the World, Dillon and his No. 13 GEICO Military Camaro coasted across the legendary yard of bricks in the 14th position after a strong afternoon at racing's most historic venue. Dillon's effort accounts for Germain Racing's fourth top-15 finish of the season.

"A nice 14th-place finish today at Indy for our GEICO Military team. It was a crazy one, but overall it was a really solid day," Dillon said after the race. "From start to finish, we had speed and these are the types of cars that I knew we could bring to the track that would make a difference. I'm very proud of Matt (Borland) and all of my Germain Racing guys for their hard work. To finish the first two stages in 11th and 12th and then finish the race in the 14th position is a great day for our program. This is our fourth top-15 finish of the season and we are going to keep stacking those up. We'll go get them in Kentucky and keep this momentum rolling."

Germain Racing will now load up their Chevy Camaro and head to the Bluegrass State for race number 17 of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Ty Dillon and the No. 13 GEICO Camaro ZL1 1LE will hit the track at Kentucky Speedway on Sunday, July 12th, for the Quaker State 400. The race will be televised live on FS1 beginning at 2:30 PM (ET). The Performance Racing Network (PRN) will carry the live radio broadcast, along with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.

