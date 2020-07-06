Michael McDowell Scores Top-10 and Personal-best Finish at Indy with CarParts.com

Michael McDowell and his No. 34 CarParts.com | PowerStop Ford Mustang took the green flag in Sunday's Brickyard 400 from the 27th position. Under the Competition Caution on Lap 12, a multi-car incident would occur directly behind the pit stall of the No. 34 and a loose tire from the No. 12 car was sent flying into the rear of the No. 34 Ford, causing minor damage. McDowell would need to make a second trip down pit road for minimal repairs. The caution flag would again fly late in the first stage and Crew Chief Drew Blickensderfer would call McDowell down pit road for 2 tires and fuel. The No. 34 CarParts.com | PowerStop Ford Mustang would go on to finish Stage 1 from the 15th position. Under the Stage 1 caution, McDowell noted that his race car was "a little tight." He also mentioned that his "corner speed was good, just lacked a little straightaway speed." He pitted for 4 tires and fuel.