Axele TMS Makes NASCAR Cup Series Debut Sunday at The Brickyard

After months away, NASCAR Cup Series racing has gotten back on track this summer, and this weekend marks the on-track debut of Axele TMS, the ground-breaking Transport Management Software from parent company Optym.

Axele TMS, the first intelligent TMS system for full-truckload carriers, will make its NASCAR Cup Series debut on Sunday at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway as primary sponsor of the No. 53 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Garrett Smithley in the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400.

Now that NASCAR is #backontrack at Indianapolis, Axele TMS can help the transportation industry do the same with its newest platform. The new product from Optym is the next step toward automating and optimizing technology to benefit the over-the-road, full-truckload transportation market. Optym, based in Dallas, Texas, has more than two decades of experience in supplying that automation and optimization technology to the world's leading airlines, railroads and trucking companies. Axele provides high-quality infrastructure to an underserved segment of the transportation sphere at a fraction of the price of other TMS systems.

"Our research has shown that some of the businesses that need this type of technology the most are the ones that cannot afford it," said Optym Chief Executive Officer Vic Keller in announcing the sponsorship with NASCAR. "Axele is a dynamic and cost-effective TMS solution that allows small and mid-sized businesses to be more competitive in a challenging marketplace. Axele aims to keep drivers happy and ensure a high level of customer satisfaction through better communication and greater visibility into the load and delivery process."

Keller said that NASCAR was the perfect vehicle for Axele TMS as it enters the market.

"When we looked at our options, we found that NASCAR fans are by far the most authentic in the arena of professional sports," Keller said. "The sport itself celebrated ingenuity, technical acumen and competition, which is what Axele TMS brings to its target market. When you weave all that together, NASCAR is the perfect place to start."

NASCAR teams use fleets of trucks each week to move their racing operations around the country, and Axele TMS is just the type of system that such fleets need to ensure maximum results with minimum down time.

"Getting to the race track on time and in the most efficient way possible is something NASCAR teams do every week," said Smithley, the 28-year-old Pennsylvania driver for Rick Ware Racing. "Putting Axele TMS on track at Indianapolis this weekend will help a lot of carriers do the same and make more money in the long run, because we all know a dollar saved is a dollar earned."

The features built into Axele allow customers to streamline the logistics of transportation, starting with its cloud-based system that can be used by anyone, anywhere. It is easy to use—Axele TMS can be up and running within a single day across any fleet—and provides carriers with connections to Load Boards that help generate bigger profits. Driver pay modules, ELD connections, a live dispatch board for maximum fleet flexibility and Asset and Driver Management functions are just part of what Axele can offer. For more information, please visit www.axele.com.

"Everyone knows truckers move America, and Axele has the ability to really cater to them," said Keller. "Our team is dedicated to building real world features that truckers and their dispatchers can find value in."

Look for the Axele sponsored Chevrolet Camaro on Sunday in one of the biggest races of the NASCAR season at the most iconic racing venue in the world.

Optym PR