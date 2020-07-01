Patriots of America PAC, Go Fas Racing partner for nine races

Patriots of America PAC, a political action committee calling for the re-election of Donald Trump, has partnered with Go Fas Racing to run a 'Trump 2020' paint scheme on the No. 32 Ford starting this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

In addition to serving as the primary sponsor this weekend at the prestigious Brickyard 400, the red, white and blue scheme will appear in eight additional races throughout the remainder of the season.

There are an estimated 75 million NASCAR fans, many of whom live in battleground states. Approximately 15 million of those fans are currently not registered to vote.

"With an estimated 75 million NASCAR fans out there, I was surprised that about 15 million of those fans are not registered voters," said driver Corey LaJoie. "I will give my best effort to get NASCAR fans registered to vote, through our team efforts on and off the track. When they see the car, hopefully it makes them race to the polls in November."

The Patriots of America PAC are proud to support and partner with Go Fas Racing and Corey LaJoie through their sponsorship in NASCAR Cup Series.

"Our mission is to get voters registered and to the polls in November. We are excited about our sponsorship with Go Fas Racing No. 32 and Corey LaJoie. We feel this partnership is the best way to help us communicate this message to the NASCAR community and encourage all Americans to do their part by heading to the polls", said Jeff Whaley on behalf of Patriots of America PAC.

Team owner Archie St. Hilaire echoed the excitement for the new partnership.

"I am honored to be part of the President's re-election campaign through the Patriots of America PAC. As a Trump 2020 supporter, this team will do everything possible to secure victory on and off the track electing President Donald Trump to a second term. Let us bring this country back and Keep America Great!" said team owner Archie St. Hilaire.

The No. 32 Trump 2020 Ford Mustang will take to the track for the first time on Sunday, July 5 at 4 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast on NBC.

