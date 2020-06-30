Petty Family Foundation to host Online Auction

The pandemic has affected our lives in many ways, including limiting the types of events that can be held, and the number of people who can attend. For that reason, the Petty Family Foundation cancelled this year's "Blue Jeans and Boots" fundraising dinner which has always helped to sustain our mission of supporting such groups as Paralyzed Veterans, Victory Junction Camp for Kids, Hospice of Randolph County, Foundation for Fighting Blindness, Disaster and Hardship Relief, and many other agencies and organizations.

Instead, the Petty Family Foundation is hosting an exciting online auction where participants can bid on a number of celebrity items, with proceeds going to support the Foundation. The auction will begin on the King's birthday July 2 and on Sunday, July 12.

"This will be an easy way to help others in the community by bidding on some really awesome items that belong to my Daddy," said Rebecca Petty Moffitt, Executive Director of the Petty Family Foundation. "We'll have everything from original artwork to a Marcus Ambrose fire suit in a shadow box and signed by the King."

Petty Family Foundation PR