NBC Sports presents historic NASCAR/IndyCar crossover weekend at Indianapolis Motor Seedway Saturday and Sunday on NBC

NBC Sports presents a historic crossover weekend of NASCAR and INDYCAR racing from Indianapolis Motor Speedway, featuring NASCAR Cup and Xfinity and INDYCAR Series races on Fourth of July weekend on NBC.

Saturday marks a motorsports tripleheader on NBC and NBCSN, beginning with the INDYCAR GMR Grand Prix on the IMS road course at 12 p.m. ET on NBC. Coverage from Indianapolis Motor Speedway continues at 3 p.m. ET on NBC with the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 on the IMS road course, then shifts to Daytona International Speedway for the IMSA WeatherTech 240 at Daytona at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

The NASCAR Cup Series takes center stage from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on NBC, as NBC Sports kicks off its 2020 NASCAR Cup Series coverage with the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records.

NASCAR/INDYCAR CROSSOVER WEEKEND - MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL TODAY AT 1 P.M. ET

NBC Sports’ NASCAR and INDYCAR analysts Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Townsend Bell, and Paul Tracy, as well as NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood, preview the historic NASCAR/INDYCAR crossover weekend on a media conference call today at 1 p.m. ET . Dial 800-309-1256 to participate and enter passcode 379778. Click here for more information.

MIKE TIRICO HOSTS COVERAGE OF CROSSOVER WEEKEND ON-SITE FROM INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Mike Tirico will host NBC Sports’ coverage of the historic NASCAR/INDYCAR crossover weekend on Fourth of July weekend from the sixth floor of The Pagoda at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 4-5 on NBC.

Tirico will be joined by NBC Sports NASCAR analyst and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett on-site, as well as a number of special guests throughout the crossover weekend, including current and former INDYCAR and NASCAR drivers.

In addition, current INDYCAR driver and NBC Sports analyst James Hinchcliffe, who will compete in Saturday’s INDYCAR race, and NBC Sports’ Rutledge Wood will provide reports throughout the weekend.

INDYCAR GMR GRAND PRIX – SATURDAY AT NOON ET ON NBC

The INDYCAR GMR Grand Prix will mark the second race of the 2020 NTT INDYCAR Series season, following the Genesys 300 from Texas Motor Speedway on June 6 on NBC that was won by five-time series champion Scott Dixon. Simon Pagenaud finished second, and reigning INDYCAR champion Josef Newgarden came in third. Pagenaud took home the GMR Grand Prix victory on the IMS road course last season.

Live INDYCAR coverage from Indianapolis begins this Friday with a practice session at 11:30 a.m. ET exclusively on NBC Sports Gold’s INDYCAR Pass, which will provide live streaming coverage of all practices, qualifying and on-demand replays for the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series. Click here to purchase.

Coverage continues from the IMS road course on Friday with Qualifying at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and INDYCAR Pass. Saturday’s race day coverage begins with final warmup at 9 a.m. ET on INDYCAR Pass, before GMR Grand Prix race coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on NBC.

NBC Sports’ lead INDYCAR broadcast team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst), and Paul Tracy (analyst) will call the GMR Grand Prix live from Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Marty Snider and Dave Burns will serve as pit reporters.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES RACING FROM INDIANAPOLIS – SATURDAY AT 3 P.M. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series coverage begins immediately following the conclusion of the GMR Grand Prix, leading into the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. On Friday, NASCAR Xfinity Series coverage will begin with First Practice presented on TrackPass and the NBC Sports app at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by Final Practice at 3 p.m. ET.

Entering this weekend, Chase Briscoe is atop the regular season standings with 499 points (series-best 4 wins), followed by Noah Gragson (496 points, 2 wins) and Ross Chastain (466 points, 0 wins).

NBC Sports’ lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen, Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte, 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and two-time Daytona 500 Champion and recent NASCAR Hall of Fame selection Dale Earnhardt Jr. will call the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity races from the broadcast booth at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, N.C. Marty Snider and Kelli Stavast will serve as pit reporters on-site at IMS.

IMSA WEATHERTECH SPORTSCAR CHAMPIONSHIP AT DAYTONA – SATURDAY AT 6 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

Coverage of the IMSA WeatherTech 240 at Daytona will conclude Saturday’s live racing across NBC Sports, beginning at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

NBC Sports’ IMSA commentary team will be Kevin Lee, former INDYCAR and Rolex 24 at Daytona driver Brian Till, and former IMSA GT driver Calvin Fish. Dillon Welch and Parker Kligerman will provide reports from pit road at Daytona International Speedway.

After calling the GMR Grand Prix live from IMS on NBC early Saturday afternoon, INDYCAR on NBC analyst and current IMSA driver Townsend Bell will be pulling double duty and competing as a member of the No. 12 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus team in the GT Daytona class on Saturday evening at Daytona.

NASCAR CUP SERIES RACING FROM INDIANAPOLIS – SUNDAY AT 4 P.M. ET

Thus far in the 2020 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, Kevin Harvick, winner of last year’s race at the Brickyard and driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, leads the regular season standings with 581 points and 3 wins, followed by Ryan Blaney (529 points, 1 win), Brad Keselowski (514, 2 wins), Chase Elliott (510, 1 win), and Denny Hamlin (506, series-best 4 wins), who won Sunday’s race at Pocono.

Pre-race coverage on Sunday will begin at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN with Countdown to Green, and post-race coverage will follow at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

COUNTDOWN TO CROSSOVER – WEEK-LONG DIGITAL SERIES – BEGINS ON NBCSPORTS.COM AND MOTORSPORTS ON NBC YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The first episode of Countdown to Crossover, NBC Sports’ week-long digital series on NBCSports.com and the Motorsports on NBC YouTube channel, features Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell and NBC Sports NASCAR analyst Kyle Petty. The crew discuss the historic nature of this weekend at IMS within the motorsports industry and relive the 1965 Indianapolis 500, where the Wood Brothers – NASCAR’s oldest active team – played a key role in victory for driver Jim Clark, Team Lotus, and Ford.

Today’s episode will feature James Hinchcliffe alongside A.J. Allmendinger and Kelli Stavast. Additional guests slated to appear on Countdown to Crossover throughout the week include Kurt Busch, Josef Newgarden and Scott Dixon.

Following is this week’s motorsports schedule:

DATE COVERAGE TIME (ET) NETWORK Tuesday, June 30 Countdown to Crossover 12 p.m. Digital* Wednesday, July 1 Countdown to Crossover 12 p.m. Digital* Dale Jr. Download 6 p.m. NBCSN Thursday, July 2 Countdown to Crossover 12 p.m. Digital* Friday, July 3 Countdown to Crossover 12 p.m. Digital* INDYCAR Practice 1 11:30 a.m. NBC Sports Gold NASCAR Xfinity Series First Practice 1:30 p.m. TrackPass & NBC Sports app NASCAR Xfinity Series Final Practice 3 p.m. TrackPass & NBC Sports app INDYCAR Qualifying 4:30 p.m. NBCSN Saturday, July 4 INDYCAR Warmup 9 a.m. NBC Sports Gold INDYCAR GMR Grand Prix 12 p.m. NBC Countdown to Green 2 p.m. NBC NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Indianapolis 3 p.m. NBC IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – Daytona 6 p.m. NBCSN Sunday, July 5 NASCAR America 3 p.m. NBCSN Countdown to Green 3:30 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Cup Series Race – Indianapolis 4 p.m. NBC NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show 8 p.m. NBCSN

* Episodes are available on NBCSports.com and the Motorsports on NBC YouTube channel

